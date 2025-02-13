ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
SBU comments on sanctions against oligarchs, including Poroshenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35719 views

The SBU announced the imposition of indefinite sanctions against five individuals, including Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, and Medvedchuk. The decision was made due to threats to state security and confirmed by a presidential decree.

The NSDC imposed indefinite sanctions on five people, including Ukraine's fifth president, MP Petro Poroshenko, over threats to state security.

UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

At a meeting on February 12, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose economic sanctions on five individuals. In particular, indefinite sanctions were imposed on oligarchs, including Israeli citizen Ihor Kolomoisky, Ukrainian citizens Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Petro Poroshenko, and Viktor Medvedchuk

- the message says. 

The NSDC decision reads: 

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to support the proposals submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)

This decision came into force in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 81/2025 dated 12.02.2025.

Proposals for the imposition of sanctions were submitted to the NSDC for consideration in view of the existing threats to the state security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the creation of obstacles to sustainable economic development by the said persons. Most of these sanctioned persons are currently involved in criminal proceedings under pre-trial investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine or other law enforcement or anti-corruption agencies

- The SBU states.

It is noted that, in particular, Poroshenko and Medvedchuk were previously notified of suspicion of treason, assistance to a terrorist organization and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, while acting as President, the high-ranking official made Ukraine energy dependent on Russia and the leaders of the pseudo-republics controlled by Russia. Based on the SBU materials, Kolomoisky was served a notice of suspicion of money laundering, misappropriation of property, etc

- the message says. 

Addendum Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko.

 On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia.

 Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, warned that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him

Anna Murashko

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

