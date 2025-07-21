$41.870.00
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3734 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting a joint special operation. Its goal is to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

A series of searches are currently underway in various regions of Ukraine. Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc.

- the source reported.

Details

According to preliminary information, "facts of unofficial influence of Russian special services on Bureau detectives have been recorded." "In particular, one of the detectives transmitted secret data to the enemy through Yanukovych's entourage. Another betrayed the state and conducted illegal business with the Russian Federation; today he was detained by the SBU," the interlocutor said.

The source added that more details would be announced later.

"Apparently, a lot of interesting things await us," the source indicated.

Addition 

The NABU confirmed the investigative actions being carried out by SBU and PGO employees. The Bureau stated that they were allegedly taking place without a court order.

Recall

On July 11, SBI employees conducted searches at the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in a case concerning possible fraudulent actions of People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
