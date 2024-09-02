ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SBI identifies those who helped MP Dmytruk travel abroad

SBI identifies those who helped MP Dmytruk travel abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33937 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances of the MP's illegal border crossing. Three people involved in organizing the MP's “escape” to Transnistria were served with a notice of suspicion.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported the MP across the state border of Ukraine, the SBI reported on Monday, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources, this is MP Artem Dmytruk. 

Details

"SBI officers served notice of suspicion to three people who illegally transported the MP suspected of attacks on citizens across the state border to the so-called Transnistria," the statement said.

As indicated, within the framework of the criminal proceedings on illegal border crossing by the current MP, SBI officers conducted large-scale operational and investigative activities and collected a large body of evidence.

Law enforcement officers reportedly interrogated witnesses, analyzed voice and Internet connections of mobile operators, and studied the routes of subscribers involved in the scheme.

"As a result of painstaking work, it was established that on August 23, 2024, the deputy illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Moldova near the Pavlivka checkpoint in the area of responsibility of the Velyka Komarivka Border Guard Service Department of the Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, the smuggling "operation" was carefully planned and organized in advance.

"The MP left Kyiv around one o'clock in the afternoon in the direction of Odesa. The car was driven by another person. Thanks to the analysis of video from CCTV cameras on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, interrogation of the driver and a number of operational versions, it was established that the MP got out of the car on the highway near one of the settlements of Rozdilnyansky district of Odesa region. Around five o'clock in the evening, he got into another car driven by another suspect, as well as the organizer of the smuggling scheme. Around 9 p.m., they took the MP to the border, after which he illegally left Ukraine on foot," the SBI said.

"All persons who organized the "escape" have been identified, including those from Moldova. The defendants have repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement officers as people who may be involved in the illegal transportation of citizens across the state border of Ukraine," the SBI said.

The organizer, according to the Bureau, has a wide range of connections, both among law enforcement and in criminal circles. According to intelligence, this group has put the "business" of smuggling conscripts abroad on a regular basis.

"The next day, the organizer and one of the defendants also fled to the Transnistrian region of Moldova," the SBI said.

The Bureau served suspicion notices to three participants of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border under Part 2 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Two were served in absentia, one was detained, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

