SBI completes investigation into Dubinsky's high treason

SBI officers have completed an investigation into high treason by members of a criminal organization that included MPs and a former prosecutor. This is stated in a statement by the press service of the SBI, reports UNN.

Despite the fact that the SBI does not name the names of the individuals, it is clear from open sources that these are Oleksandr Dubinskyi (call sign "Pinocchio"), Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk.

At present, the defense has been granted access to familiarize itself with the case file, after which it will be sent to court.

The SBI reminded that the criminal organization was exposed in November 2023. It consisted of current and former MPs, an assistant to one of them, and a former prosecutor.

It was established that, on the instructions of the Russian special services, they organized measures to discredit Ukraine's image in the international arena in order to deteriorate diplomatic relations with the United States and complicate Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO - the SBI said.

At that time, the current MP, who had been conducting information and subversive activities in favor of Russia, was suspected of treason and participation in a criminal organization. He is currently in custody. His parliamentary colleague, who is now deprived of his mandate, was also notified of suspicion of participation in a criminal organization.

In particular, according to the SBI, they organized various media events where they spread fake news about the Ukrainian government and its Western partners.

The investigation found that it was a well-planned special operation by Russian intelligence services aimed at discrediting Ukrainian-American relations and slowing down Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

A former prosecutor also participated in such events. He publicly "justified" their fakes from the point of view of law.

It was established that they acted on clear instructions from Russian special services. The deputies were part of a criminal organization created by Vladimir Alekseev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU), and his assistant Alexei Savin. The organization had a clear hierarchical structure and a detailed division of responsibilities. The project was financed by Russian special services, and the money was transferred to Ukraine through an assistant to the former MP - the SBI said.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian special services spent at least $10 million on this organization. However, the MPs themselves have repeatedly traveled to Russia to meet with their handlers.

In 2022, the former MP was already suspected of treason by the NABU. By the way, in September 2024, he became a senator in the Russian Council of Federations from the Astrakhan region of Russia.

In November last year, he and his assistant were also notified of suspicion of participation in a criminal organization.

The investigation also examined documents confirming the current MP's trips to Russia - to Moscow and St. Petersburg. He probably went to meet with Russian "curators" in October 2019, before the scandalous press conference. According to the Russian curators, as a professional "media killer," he was supposed to place the necessary accents, primarily for the Western audience.

A comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examination revealed statements in the MP's speeches at the press conference aimed at undermining the defense capability and harming the state and economic security of Ukraine.

In addition, these MPs registered in the parliament draft resolutions on the establishment of a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to investigate the "facts" they exposed at their press conferences.

The SBI is also investigating the fact that the family of the current MP purchased real estate in Spain with Russian money as part of the criminal proceedings. In particular, it concerns the purchase of two apartments in Barcelona for 288 thousand and 100 thousand euros. The apartments were purchased by the MP's common-law wife and his mother. Moreover, the latter's source of income for all these years was only her Ukrainian pension.

The women received most of the funds for the purchase of apartments in Spain to their bank accounts from Russia. The money was transferred by two Russian citizens who are most likely connected to Russian special services, and one of them even worked in Putin's administration.

The current and former MPs, former prosecutor are accused of high treason as part of a criminal organization (part 1 of Article 111 and part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and his assistant - in the creation of a criminal organization and inducing high treason.

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to fifteen years with confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.