SBGS detains 21-year-old fugitive who was wandering in the mountains for 4 days

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119065 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198507 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152905 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142942 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70526 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39848 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50719 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79214 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57209 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198507 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201998 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12192 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149889 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144131 views
Actual
SBGS detains 21-year-old fugitive who was wandering in the mountains for 4 days

SBGS detains 21-year-old fugitive who was wandering in the mountains for 4 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12272 views

The State Border Guard Service detained a 21-year-old Vinnytsia resident who was trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. The man had been wandering in the mountains for 4 days, enduring dangers from wild animals and water poisoning before border guards found him.

A 21-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania was detained after four days of wandering in the mountains. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

In fact, a 21-year-old young man from Vinnytsia, who had seen information that he could illegally try to cross the border, had been preparing for several weeks. He set off on a dangerous journey

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the young man kept in touch with his father and reported his whereabouts, but when the connection was cut off, the father called the SBGS hotline, reporting his son's intention to illegally cross the border and the loss of contact with him.

Border guards found him, and search aircraft and UAVs were used to search for him. This area is wooded and there are no roads for vehicles to travel. The young man had been wandering in the woods for 4 days

- said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko added that the young man said he had seen wolf tracks, heard bears nearby, and that one night he was attacked by an unknown animal and barely managed to escape.

“He was exhausted and had poisoning because he drank water, although he did not say he needed medical attention, but it was clear from his appearance that he was sick,” he said.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, even if he managed to cross the Ukrainian border, it would have been even more difficult in Romania, as the terrain there is rocky.

He faces administrative liability - a fine

- Demchenko added.

Recall

Border guards have introduced additional temporary restrictions in the Zelenska and Biloberetska communities of Verkhovyna district. In particular, visits to such popular tourist routesas Pip Ivan and Brebeneskul are prohibited.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising