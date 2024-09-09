SBGS detains 21-year-old fugitive who was wandering in the mountains for 4 days

A 21-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania was detained after four days of wandering in the mountains. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

In fact, a 21-year-old young man from Vinnytsia, who had seen information that he could illegally try to cross the border, had been preparing for several weeks. He set off on a dangerous journey - Demchenko said.

According to him, the young man kept in touch with his father and reported his whereabouts, but when the connection was cut off, the father called the SBGS hotline, reporting his son's intention to illegally cross the border and the loss of contact with him.

Border guards found him, and search aircraft and UAVs were used to search for him. This area is wooded and there are no roads for vehicles to travel. The young man had been wandering in the woods for 4 days - said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko added that the young man said he had seen wolf tracks, heard bears nearby, and that one night he was attacked by an unknown animal and barely managed to escape.

“He was exhausted and had poisoning because he drank water, although he did not say he needed medical attention, but it was clear from his appearance that he was sick,” he said.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, even if he managed to cross the Ukrainian border, it would have been even more difficult in Romania, as the terrain there is rocky.

He faces administrative liability - a fine - Demchenko added.

Border guards have introduced additional temporary restrictions in the Zelenska and Biloberetska communities of Verkhovyna district. In particular, visits to such popular tourist routesas Pip Ivan and Brebeneskul are prohibited.