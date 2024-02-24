Saving the south from drought: Odesa region is the first in the country to restore and modernize irrigation systems

For the first time, Odesa region has begun to restore and modernize irrigation systems. Because of climate change, local farmers cannot count on stable harvests without irrigation, UNN reports with reference to TSN.

Details

A pilot project has already started in the region. Utility companies are digging canals to bring water from the Danube lakes. As a result, farmers will be able to irrigate almost 5 thousand hectares of land.

Water losses through the system, which amounted to more than 60-65% last year, will be significantly reduced. This will allow farmers to increase the area under cultivation, as the canal's capacity will be increased. And this will affect the cost of water supply - , commented Taras Kot, First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Land Reclamation Development.

UAH 95 million has been allocated from the regional budget for the project. It will be enough to reconstruct 3 of the 12 reclamation systems. The regional state administration says that foreign investors are also ready to invest in the project.

For example, a meeting with the Canadian ambassador - she herself expressed a desire to talk to Canadian business so that they would also consider this issue. The French, the Italians - they are interested, but they say, "Give us a start. So we're trying to launch such projects - comments the head of the regional state administration Oleh Kiper.

To bring water to the fields this year, the work is scheduled to be completed in a month. Irrigation will double the yield in the south of the region. And since there are ports nearby, the products can be quickly exported and sold.