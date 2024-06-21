Sandu signed a decree on the start of negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that she had signed a decree on the start of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU, writes UNN.

"Today I signed a decree on the start of negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU. Becoming a member of the EU is our path to peace, prosperity and a better life for all citizens. We wish our delegation success during the official start of negotiations in Luxembourg next week," the Moldovan president said in X.

