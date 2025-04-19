Sandu: Russia wants to put loyal people at the head of Moldova and use it against Ukraine

President of Moldova Maia Sandu believes that Russia wants to interfere in the elections in Moldova to change the country's leadership to people it controls, and then use the country against Ukraine. Sandu stated this during a show on Jurnal TV, according to UNN.

Details

"We saw this unprecedented interference last year, and it is quite obvious that this year too it (Russia - ed.) will try to influence the election result. The Kremlin's stake is to change the country's leadership to people it can control. And it's not just about Moldova, because Russia's interest now is Ukraine. If the Kremlin gains control over power, it will use Moldova against Ukraine," Sandu said.

She noted that there are risks for Ukraine, but at the same time, risks are increasing for Moldova as well, because Russia can thus draw Moldova into the war"

Recall

The Parliament of Moldova decided to hold early elections on September 28. A tense struggle for influence between the pro-Western PAS and the coalition led by Stoianoglo is expected.