Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy - Sybiha

Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 45182 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 40690 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 32959 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 18067 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 13018 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 85911 views
Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine aims to end the war this year. He emphasized that devastating sanctions against the Russian economy, promised by Donald Trump, could bring peace closer.

Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy - Sybiha

Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but currently Russia is only imitating peace talks. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in an interview with the Finnish publication Yle, writes UNN.  

Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy. They must prevent Russia from fueling its war machine and trading with third countries

- Sybiha emphasized.

He added that US President Donald Trump promised to impose tough sanctions against Russia and its trading partners in the near future. According to Sybiha, new restrictions could bring peace closer.

The Foreign Minister also reminds that peace is needed not only by Ukraine. Efforts to achieve this must be made jointly.

Currently, Ukraine is a guarantor of security. How the war ends will affect the security of Europe and other regions. This needs to be understood, and we must jointly force Russia to peace

- Sybiha reminded. 

Andriy Sybiha stated that ordinary Russians should also bear responsibility for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. He emphasized that it is abnormal for a person who approves of Russian terror to move freely around Europe.

 Ukraine advocates for Russia's exclusion from the OSCE due to violations of the Helsinki Declaration and undermining European security. Kyiv calls for reforming the organization to exclude aggressor countries. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

