Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but currently Russia is only imitating peace talks. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in an interview with the Finnish publication Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy. They must prevent Russia from fueling its war machine and trading with third countries - Sybiha emphasized.

He added that US President Donald Trump promised to impose tough sanctions against Russia and its trading partners in the near future. According to Sybiha, new restrictions could bring peace closer.

The Foreign Minister also reminds that peace is needed not only by Ukraine. Efforts to achieve this must be made jointly.

Currently, Ukraine is a guarantor of security. How the war ends will affect the security of Europe and other regions. This needs to be understood, and we must jointly force Russia to peace - Sybiha reminded.

Addition

Andriy Sybiha stated that ordinary Russians should also bear responsibility for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. He emphasized that it is abnormal for a person who approves of Russian terror to move freely around Europe.

Ukraine advocates for Russia's exclusion from the OSCE due to violations of the Helsinki Declaration and undermining European security. Kyiv calls for reforming the organization to exclude aggressor countries.