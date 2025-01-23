Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened in the US and EU - Foreign Ministry

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112221 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113463 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened in the US and EU - Foreign Ministry

Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened in the US and EU - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31442 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says that the sanctions potential against the Russian economy is not being used enough. Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that the EU expects a new, enhanced package of sanctions by the end of winter 2025.

Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened by both the US and the EU. Ukraine expects EU sanctions to be strengthened by the end of winter 2025. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Tymyi emphasized that Ukraine's position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged - the sanctions potential against the Russian economy is not being used enough.

"There have been very important sanctions steps, but we see how much potential there is. For example, last year, sanctions against the Russian banking sector and the shadow economy really hurt a Russian military company. And we think these steps can be strengthened," the spokesman said.

He also emphasized that what Russian propaganda says about these sanctions not working is a lie.

"They are working, and we see that the Russian economy is facing some systemic problems, but in our opinion, at the moment these problems are not enough to actually force Putin to choose peace over war, and there is a lot of potential to strengthen these sanctions. We also believe that sanctions should be strengthened both in the US and in Europe, in the EU, and we actually expect the EU to prepare a powerful package of sanctions against Russia by the end of winter," Tychy said.

"We see that the Polish presidency of the EU is very determined to actually apply this package of sanctions. We believe that it should include certain sectoral sanctions, not just personal sanctions, not just those based on loopholes, but actually sectoral sanctions that will harm Russia," he added.

The spokesperson also noted that economic pressure on Russia should be carried out together with military pressure.

"Together, these two elements will produce the result, the effort that we all need. So, of course, an economic increase in the price of aggression for the regime, for Putin personally and for Russia as a country, as well as strengthening Ukraine militarily so that we can put more pressure on the front line. This will work within the framework of the strategy," Tychy summarized.

Recall 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister supported Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia and emphasized the need for US leadership. Sibiga outlined three key points for achieving peace through strength.

Alina Volianska

