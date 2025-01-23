Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened in the US and EU - Foreign Ministry

Sanctions against Russia should be strengthened by both the US and the EU. Ukraine expects EU sanctions to be strengthened by the end of winter 2025. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

Tymyi emphasized that Ukraine's position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged - the sanctions potential against the Russian economy is not being used enough.

"There have been very important sanctions steps, but we see how much potential there is. For example, last year, sanctions against the Russian banking sector and the shadow economy really hurt a Russian military company. And we think these steps can be strengthened," the spokesman said.

He also emphasized that what Russian propaganda says about these sanctions not working is a lie.

"They are working, and we see that the Russian economy is facing some systemic problems, but in our opinion, at the moment these problems are not enough to actually force Putin to choose peace over war, and there is a lot of potential to strengthen these sanctions. We also believe that sanctions should be strengthened both in the US and in Europe, in the EU, and we actually expect the EU to prepare a powerful package of sanctions against Russia by the end of winter," Tychy said.

"We see that the Polish presidency of the EU is very determined to actually apply this package of sanctions. We believe that it should include certain sectoral sanctions, not just personal sanctions, not just those based on loopholes, but actually sectoral sanctions that will harm Russia," he added.

The spokesperson also noted that economic pressure on Russia should be carried out together with military pressure.

"Together, these two elements will produce the result, the effort that we all need. So, of course, an economic increase in the price of aggression for the regime, for Putin personally and for Russia as a country, as well as strengthening Ukraine militarily so that we can put more pressure on the front line. This will work within the framework of the strategy," Tychy summarized.

