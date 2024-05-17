Russia's strikes in Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to two and the number of wounded to 13
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and 13 injured, including 4 in serious condition, as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv.
As a result of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to two, and the number of wounded to 13. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
"Two dead. Thirteen wounded. Among the 13 wounded, 4 are in serious condition," said Sinegubov.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.