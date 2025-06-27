In the war against Ukraine, Russia continues to rely on Soviet-era armored vehicle stockpiles that are approaching a critical point. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

According to the report, which cites satellite images of individual armored vehicle repair plants in Russia, the Kremlin continues to rely on restoring its Soviet-era armored vehicle stockpiles. At the same time, most Soviet-made armored combat vehicles that Russia retrieves from storage, restores, and sends to Ukraine are not in good enough condition for immediate deployment to the front without restoration, as the Russians were able to do at the beginning of the full-scale war.

As experts note, if earlier the Russians actively used Soviet-era armored vehicles to compensate for heavy losses, now, as this resource approaches the point of decreasing availability, the Russians are increasingly using motorcycles and buggies.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of June 27, more than a quarter of 187 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction.