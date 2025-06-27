$41.590.08
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 13936 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118839 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105634 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88243 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 108120 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216791 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91174 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212484 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74543 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Russia's reserves of Soviet-era equipment are diminishing due to the war in Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

Analysis of satellite imagery shows that Russia is using remnants of Soviet armored vehicles, which require restoration, for the war against Ukraine. The value of this resource is diminishing; the enemy is switching to motorcycles and buggies.

In the war against Ukraine, Russia continues to rely on Soviet-era armored vehicle stockpiles that are approaching a critical point. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

According to the report, which cites satellite images of individual armored vehicle repair plants in Russia, the Kremlin continues to rely on restoring its Soviet-era armored vehicle stockpiles. At the same time, most Soviet-made armored combat vehicles that Russia retrieves from storage, restores, and sends to Ukraine are not in good enough condition for immediate deployment to the front without restoration, as the Russians were able to do at the beginning of the full-scale war.

As experts note, if earlier the Russians actively used Soviet-era armored vehicles to compensate for heavy losses, now, as this resource approaches the point of decreasing availability, the Russians are increasingly using motorcycles and buggies.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of June 27, more than a quarter of 187 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

