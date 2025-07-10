Russia's night strike on Kyiv on July 10: 24 people already injured

The number of victims of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 24, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, people who were injured as a result of another Russian terror continue to seek help.

Already 24 victims. A man sought medical help - Tkachenko wrote.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv has increased to 22