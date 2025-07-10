Russia's night strike on Kyiv on July 10: 24 people already injured
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured as a result of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 24. People continue to seek medical attention.
The number of victims of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 24, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, people who were injured as a result of another Russian terror continue to seek help.
Already 24 victims. A man sought medical help
