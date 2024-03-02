$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia's night attack on Odesa: three dead identified

The death toll from the recent Russian terrorist attack in Odesa, Ukraine, has risen to four after another body was recovered from the rubble.

Russia's night attack on Odesa: three dead identified

The number of victims of the Russian terrorist attack has risen to four. Another body has been unblocked from the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that three other victims have also been identified: a woman born in 1952, a man born in 1988, and a baby born in 2021.

"The rescue operation does not stop for a second. But given the fact that there may still be people under the rubble, the staff is taking everything apart brick by brick, very carefully. Emergency medical aid is on site, as well as the city authorities, who have organized additional tents and headquarters to provide people with the help they need. Psychologists are working. The victims have been given the opportunity to be accommodated in a nearby school," he said on the air of the United News marathon.

According to the head of the RMA, there is no military facility near the house where the Russian drone hit.

"Today, a lot of attention is focused on this particular house, where civilians live, and there are no military facilities nearby. We are stating an additional crime of the Russian Federation against the civilian population," he said.

The head of the regional state administration also said that work is underway to restore buildings in the city that were damaged by Russian attacks earlier.

"There is a house on Serednya Street, where the developer is already carrying out restoration work. There are other houses where developers are completing repairs and people are returning to their homes. There are houses that were demolished because they cannot be restored," he said.

Kiper also emphasized that the regional authorities are constantly working to strengthen the air shield.

"This work is ongoing, and the President is involved in this work, constantly drawing attention to it in the course of negotiations with international partners. If there had been no such strengthening, the consequences would have been much worse.

I often tell our partners during meetings that while you are thinking, people are dying. I always tell them - give us air defense, and then there will be no destruction and you will not provide assistance in reconstruction," he added.

