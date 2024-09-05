Russia's massive attack on Kyiv region: the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Six residential buildings, a multi-storey building, an outbuilding and a car were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region. Rescuers have localized the fire, and there is no information on any injuries.
As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a high-rise building, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in one of Kyiv region's districts as a result of a Russian attack. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the regional police in Telegram, UNN reports .
Today, on September 5, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. The houses of local residents were damaged. As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a multi-storey building, an outbuilding and one car were damaged in one of the districts. A grass flooring also caught fire. Rescuers localized the fire. There is no information about the victims
Investigative teams and other specialized services continue to work at the site.
