Russia's massive attack on Kyiv region: the consequences

Today, on September 5, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. The houses of local residents were damaged. As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a multi-storey building, an outbuilding and one car were damaged in one of the districts. A grass flooring also caught fire. Rescuers localized the fire. There is no information about the victims - the police said in a statement.

Investigative teams and other specialized services continue to work at the site.

