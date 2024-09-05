Massive UAV attack on Kyiv region: no hits and no civilian casualties, houses damaged by falling debris

The alert lasted 11 hours due to a massive attack by Russian drones in Kyiv region. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties. Six private houses were damaged by falling UAV debris. Grass litter was burning in three districts of the region. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, a member of the Kyiv RMA, according to UNN.

Another massive enemy attack with attack drones in the Kyiv region. The alert lasted 11 hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, 6 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris from the downed targets. The windows were smashed and the roof was damaged. An outbuilding and a car were also damaged. In addition, windows in one of the apartment buildings were smashed.

Grass fires have been extinguished in three districts of the region.

"Once again, we appeal to every resident of the region to stay in shelters during the air raid. Be responsible for your safety," Kravchenko added.

Overnight 60 out of 78 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 15 were lost, two returned to Russia, and one flew to Belarus