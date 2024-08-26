Russia's attack on Zhytomyr region: one wounded has been reported

One person was killed and another wounded as a result of a Russian army strike in Zhytomyr region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on the morning of August 26, 2024, the Russian armed forces attacked Zhytomyr region with missiles and UAVs. The enemy struck at civilian infrastructure and civilians. So far, one person has been killed and another wounded - the OGP said.

Several residential buildings reportedly caught fire as a result of the Russian strikes. Final casualty figures are being established.

Prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Under the procedural supervision of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, only one person was reported dead in Zhytomyr region due to a Russian attack.