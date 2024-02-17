Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: heating network disrupted, 39 high-rise buildings without heating - mayor's office

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia today, one of the city's infrastructure facilities was damaged, the heating network was disrupted, and 39 multi-storey buildings were left without heating. This was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev, UNN reports.

As a result of today's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, one of the city's infrastructure facilities was damaged. Due to the racist shelling, the heating network was disrupted: 39 multi-storey buildings (4,000 subscribers) were left without heating - Kurtev said.

He added that specialists are currently working to restore heat supply.

There was no information about the victims, he said.

Recall

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reportedthat there had been a preliminary hit on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.