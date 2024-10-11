Russia's attack on Odesa region: three port employees died in hospital, 7 more are still being treated
Kyiv • UNN
Among the victims of the enemy attack on Odesa region on October 9, which claimed the lives of 9 people, are three port workers who died in hospital from serious injuries, and 7 more victims remain in treatment, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Addendum
Earlier it was reported that the Russian attack on the port infrastructure in Odesa region on October 9 claimed the lives of 9 people.