Russia's attack on Kharkiv: Russians hit civilian infrastructure with a KAB

In Kharkiv, an enemy strike hit a residential area in one of the city's largest districts, Mayor Igor Terekhov said. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the occupiers hit civilian infrastructure with a KAB, UNN reports.

"The strike hit a residential area in one of the largest districts of the city. Preliminary, there are no dead or injured. Apartment buildings were damaged," Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

As Sinegubov clarified, "the occupiers hit civilian infrastructure with a KAB." "At the moment, there are no casualties," the RMA head wrote on Telegram.

A series of explosions in Kharkiv: the mayor reports "hits"