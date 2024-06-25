A series of explosions in Kharkiv: the mayor reports "hits"

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday. Mayor Igor Terekhov reports on "arrivals" in Kharkiv, UNN writes.

Details

"A series of explosions in Kharkiv!" - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

"There are arrivals in Kharkiv. Be careful," Mayor Terekhov added on Telegram.

