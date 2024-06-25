A series of explosions were reportedly heard in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
"A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city," Suspilne reported.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
