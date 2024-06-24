Russian troops strike Kharkiv with guided missiles
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of Monday, April 24, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv and Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Details
Before that, a series of explosions were heard in the city.
According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck Kharkiv and Kharkiv district with multiple rocket launchers. The inspection by specialized services is ongoing
He also added that there has been no information about the victims so far.
