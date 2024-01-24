ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 23: rescuers complete rubble removal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29277 views

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, destroyed by a Russian attack on January 23. Two more bodies and two dogs were found, bringing the total number of victims of the rocket attack to more than 100.

In Kharkiv, rescuers have completed the rubble removal of a five-story building destroyed by Russians on January 23. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Kharkiv: work on the site of the five-story building destroyed by a Russian missile is completed.

- the SES reported.

Details

It is noted that today the State Emergency Service workers unblocked the bodies of two more people and two dogs.

Over the course of two days, the rescuers cleared the rubble, removed and dismantled the emergency structures of the building destroyed by the occupiers. A total of 160 tons of construction waste was removed.

Image

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrotethat the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 was one of the most massive hostile attacks on the city since 2022. More than 70 people were injured and 10 were killed. This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

