Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 23: rescuers complete rubble removal

In Kharkiv, rescuers have completed the rubble removal of a five-story building destroyed by Russians on January 23. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that today the State Emergency Service workers unblocked the bodies of two more people and two dogs.

Over the course of two days, the rescuers cleared the rubble, removed and dismantled the emergency structures of the building destroyed by the occupiers. A total of 160 tons of construction waste was removed.

Earlier , UNN wrotethat the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 was one of the most massive hostile attacks on the city since 2022. More than 70 people were injured and 10 were killed. This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.