Russia's accomplices who set fire to military vehicles detained in Odesa region: minors among detainees

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed four more accomplices of Russian special services who committed arson attacks on cars belonging to members of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the Security Service, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers said that the occupants remotely involved two Odesa residents, a migrant from Luhansk region and a resident of Izmail district in committing the arsons. There are three minors among them.

SBU officers detained the offenders “hot on the trail” in different districts of Odesa region. During the searches of the detainees' residences, the SBU seized arson tools and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

SBU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 28(2), Article 114-1(1) (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period) and. Article 194(2) (intentional damage to property committed by arson) - the SBU summarized.

The perpetrators are in custody. They face 8 to 10 years in prison.

As the investigators found out, all the defendants were looking for “easy money” in Telegram channels, where they came to the attention of the Russian special services.

To carry out hostile tasks, the defendants found potential “targets” at different times and then coordinated them with their Russian handlers. After the arson attacks, the offenders recorded the fires on their own phones and sent a “video report” to representatives of the Russian special services.

According to this algorithm, the defendants destroyed 6 official vehicles of Ukrainian defenders, but never received the promised money from the occupiers.

Law enforcers detained four peoplewho set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the order of Russian special services. The offenders acted in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky and face 8 to 10 years in prison.