Five more arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv: they face up to 8 years in prison

Five residents of Kyiv suspected of setting fire to military vehicles have been notified of being suspected. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in late August-September 2024, while looking for part-time work, the suspects received a message on Telegram offering to find and burn a car of a member of the Armed Forces or other military formations for $1,000.

The men would look for such cars in the neighborhoods where they lived, take pictures of them and send them to a “curator” on Telegram. After receiving the customer's consent to set fire to these cars and a promise to pay $1,000, they would buy lighter fluid and wait for night to complete the task.

Law enforcement officers found out that In Holosiivskyi district, on Yamska Street, two young men set fire to a Chevrolet Tahoe. In Darnytsia district, on Urlivska street, two men set fire to a Mercedes Vito, and in Obolon district, on Ozerna street, a suspect set fire to a Niva.

The arsonists used their cell phones to film the cars burning for the purpose of reporting to the customer. None of them received the promised $1,000.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, five Kyiv residents were served a notice of suspicion on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on all suspects. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Recall

Law enforcers detained four peoplewho set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the order of Russian special services. The offenders acted in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky and face 8 to 10 years in prison.