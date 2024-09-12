Five more arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv: they face up to 8 years in prison

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43102 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70256 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66499 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39456 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 45644 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148068 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151693 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159236 views
Five more arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv: they face up to 8 years in prison

Five more arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv: they face up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15214 views

Five Kyiv residents were notified of suspicion of setting fire to military vehicles. The perpetrators acted on instructions via Telegram, hoping to receive $1,000 for each arson, but never received the money.

Five residents of Kyiv suspected of setting fire to military vehicles have been notified of being suspected. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in late August-September 2024, while looking for part-time work, the suspects received a message on Telegram offering to find and burn a car of a member of the Armed Forces or other military formations for $1,000.

The men would look for such cars in the neighborhoods where they lived, take pictures of them and send them to a “curator” on Telegram. After receiving the customer's consent to set fire to these cars and a promise to pay $1,000, they would buy lighter fluid and wait for night to complete the task.

Law enforcement officers found out that In Holosiivskyi district, on Yamska Street, two young men set fire to a Chevrolet Tahoe. In Darnytsia district, on Urlivska street, two men set fire to a Mercedes Vito, and in Obolon district, on Ozerna street, a suspect set fire to a Niva.

The arsonists used their cell phones to film the cars burning for the purpose of reporting to the customer. None of them received the promised $1,000.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, five Kyiv residents were served a notice of suspicion on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on all suspects. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized. 

Recall

Law enforcers detained four peoplewho set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the order of Russian special services. The offenders acted in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky and face 8 to 10 years in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

