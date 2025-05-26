$41.500.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians withdrew missile carriers from the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

As of 06:00, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has 8 "Calibers".

Russians withdrew missile carriers from the Black Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 26.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 10 ships, 5 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 4 ships, 3 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front25.05.25, 22:58 • 2532 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
