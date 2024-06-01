Russians try to capture Sokol in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian invaders want to seize the village of Sokol in the Pokrovsky District of Donetsk region. Battles for the settlement take place on its outskirts. This was announced by the Deep State project in the Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is trying to capture the Falcon, clashes occurred on the outskirts of the village the message says

russian troops advanced in the area of Netailovo and Andreevka-DeepState