Russians try to capture Sokol in Donetsk region – DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders are trying to capture the village of Sokol, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, where fighting is taking place.
This was announced by the Deep State project in the Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy is trying to capture the Falcon, clashes occurred on the outskirts of the village
