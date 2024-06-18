Russians started using Ukrainian SIM cards in their drones

The Russians tried to use a SIM card of a Ukrainian mobile operator in an attack UAV. This and other features of the "drone war" are discussed in an analytical report by the Japanese TV channel NHK, UNN reports.

The story notes that in Ukraine, Iranian Shahed-136 drones and other UAV models have been constantly examined by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, whose director is Oleksandr Ruvin, since Russia began actively using them in the war against Ukraine. This is done in order to quickly track constructive changes and enemy attempts to modernize their drones.

At the request of Japanese journalists, Ukrainian experts spoke about the process of examining parts and fragments of Russian weapons, as well as changes that are detected periodically. In particular, a Ukrainian mobile phone SIM card was found in the latest research objects. Experiments with the use of Ukrainian mobile networks can be explained by the fact that in this way the Russians are trying to improve the efficiency of their drones.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Russians have begun to equip their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects.