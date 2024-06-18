Russians started using Ukrainian SIM cards in their drones

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15543 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145837 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156366 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244936 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151782 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370836 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183279 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149974 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142852 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156366 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11773 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13029 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17147 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18346 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33636 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russians started using Ukrainian SIM cards in their drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32598 views

Experiments with the use of Ukrainian mobile networks can be explained by the fact that in this way the Russians are trying to increase the efficiency of their drones.

Russians started using Ukrainian SIM cards in their drones

The Russians tried to use a SIM card of a Ukrainian mobile operator in an attack UAV. This and other features of the "drone war" are discussed in an analytical report by the Japanese TV channel NHK, UNN reports.

The story notes that in Ukraine, Iranian Shahed-136 drones and other UAV models have been constantly examined by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, whose director is Oleksandr Ruvin, since Russia began actively using them in the war against Ukraine. This is done in order to quickly track constructive changes and enemy attempts to modernize their drones.   

At the request of Japanese journalists, Ukrainian experts spoke about the process of examining parts and fragments of Russian weapons, as well as changes that are detected periodically. In particular, a Ukrainian mobile phone SIM card was found in the latest research objects. Experiments with the use of Ukrainian mobile networks can be explained by the fact that in this way the Russians are trying to improve the efficiency of their drones.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Russians have begun to equip their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects. 

In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy is using drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land. The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are out of order, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent

- Ruvin noted.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
Ukraine
