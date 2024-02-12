Russians shelled Sumy region twice during the night - RMA

Russian troops shelled Sumy region twice at night, resulting in 4 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Four mortar explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As indicated, Krasnopilska and Novoslobidska communities were shelled.

