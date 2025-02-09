Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery at night: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

On the night of February 9, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district in the Dnipro region with artillery, resulting in the destruction of 3 private houses and damage to a gas pipeline. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

“At night, the enemy fired twice at Nikopol district with artillery. The shells hit the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community,” reads the post by Serhiy Lysak.

According to the official, the shelling damaged three private houses, an outbuilding and an outhouse, and destroyed another. In addition, a gas pipeline was hit. No people were injured.

There was also a lot of noise in Synelnykivka district as a result of the shakedown attack. A fire broke out there, which rescuers have already extinguished.

