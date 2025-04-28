Russians massively attacked Kharkiv region with drones at night: there is damage, 22 cows died

Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with strike drones at night, including damage to warehouses, a production building, administrative buildings, and cowsheds, killing 22 cows and wounding 30 more, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded in two districts at night:

04:30 - Izyum district, the village of Vyshche Solone. As a result of the shelling (type to be determined), a private residential building was damaged;

03:08 - Kharkiv district, the village of Mokra Rokytna. As a result of hitting ten Shahed-type UAVs, a calf house, an administrative building, three cowsheds, two warehouses and a car were damaged. 22 head of cattle were killed and 30 cows were injured;

02:30 - Izyum district, the city of Izyum. As a result of the shelling by the Geran-2 UAV, a warehouse and production building were damaged;

01:03 - Izyum district, the city of Barvinkove. As a result of shelling by two Shahed-type UAVs, an administrative building, an economic building, 2 cars and a combine harvester were damaged.

On April 27, enemy shelling was also recorded in the Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk districts, according to Syniehubov, a passenger car caught fire in Kupyansk as a result of an FPV drone hit, and a local doctor was injured, he was diagnosed with barotrauma.