Russians massively attacked Kharkiv region with drones at night: there is damage, 22 cows died

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7470 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13099 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22349 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51047 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96397 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88458 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64758 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130118 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66811 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52035 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
762 mm
Popular news

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14733 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12649 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12932 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8886 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10998 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7472 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130118 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107704 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136440 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186751 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96403 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41232 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76752 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67623 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71245 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Russians massively attacked Kharkiv region with drones at night: there is damage, 22 cows died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

At night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region. An agricultural enterprise was damaged, 22 cows died, and another 30 were injured. There is also destruction in the Izyum and Kharkiv districts.

Russians massively attacked Kharkiv region with drones at night: there is damage, 22 cows died

Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with strike drones at night, including damage to warehouses, a production building, administrative buildings, and cowsheds, killing 22 cows and wounding 30 more, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded in two districts at night:

  • 04:30 - Izyum district, the village of Vyshche Solone. As a result of the shelling (type to be determined), a private residential building was damaged;
    • 03:08 - Kharkiv district, the village of Mokra Rokytna. As a result of hitting ten Shahed-type UAVs, a calf house, an administrative building, three cowsheds, two warehouses and a car were damaged. 22 head of cattle were killed and 30 cows were injured;
      • 02:30 - Izyum district, the city of Izyum. As a result of the shelling by the Geran-2 UAV, a warehouse and production building were damaged;
        • 01:03 - Izyum district, the city of Barvinkove. As a result of shelling by two Shahed-type UAVs, an administrative building, an economic  building, 2 cars and a combine harvester were damaged.

          On April 27, enemy shelling was also recorded in the Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk districts, according to Syniehubov, a passenger car caught fire in Kupyansk as a result of an FPV drone hit, and a local doctor was injured, he was diagnosed with barotrauma.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Shahed-136
          Brent
          $65.97
          Bitcoin
          $94,600.40
          S&P 500
          $5,515.95
          Tesla
          $285.47
          Газ TTF
          $32.43
          Золото
          $3,294.66
          Ethereum
          $1,804.24