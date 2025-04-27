Russians killed a man in Dnipropetrovsk region: a drone hit a house

In the evening, the Russians attacked the Novopavlivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a private house caught fire as a result of the attack. A 34-year-old man suffered burns.

He was being taken to the hospital to be saved. But, unfortunately, life was cut short on the way - said Lysak.

He added that the injuries sustained by the man turned out to be too severe, and this is "another victim of the Russians."

Recall

As a result of another airstrike by Russian invaders on Kherson, four people were injured. High-rise buildings, a private house, and a medical facility were damaged.

