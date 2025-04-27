Russians killed a man in Dnipropetrovsk region: a drone hit a house
In the evening, the enemy attacked the Novopavlivka community with a drone. A 34-year-old man suffered burns, he was being taken to the hospital, but he died on the way.
In the evening, the Russians attacked the Novopavlivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a private house caught fire as a result of the attack. A 34-year-old man suffered burns.
He was being taken to the hospital to be saved. But, unfortunately, life was cut short on the way
He added that the injuries sustained by the man turned out to be too severe, and this is "another victim of the Russians."
Recall
As a result of another airstrike by Russian invaders on Kherson, four people were injured. High-rise buildings, a private house, and a medical facility were damaged.
