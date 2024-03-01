russians lost 920 servicemen per day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian military, russia lost more than 900 servicemen in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, russia lost 920 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 03/01/24:
- Personnel: 414680 (+920).
- Tanks: 6610 (+17).
- Armored combat vehicles: 12582 (+30).
- Artillery systems: 10106 (+36).
- MLRS: 1000
- Air defense equipment: 691 (+1)
- Airplanes: 345 (+3).
- Helicopters: 325.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7794 (+26).
- Cruise missiles: 1912.
- Ships/boats: 25.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 13206 (+54).
- Special equipment: 1611 (+10).
