Russians lost 17,000 soldiers in Avdiivka offensive - Likhovoy

Russian occupants lost 47 thousand servicemen during the offensive on Avdiivka, Donetsk region, 17 thousand of them were killed, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, in an interview with the BBC, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

In an interview with the BBC, Lykhovoy first named Ukrainian estimates of Russian losses during the capture of Avdiivka: 47,000, including 17,000 dead.

In turn, as the publication notes, Russia has not published data on its losses since September 2022. Vladimir Putin's congratulatory telegram only mentioned the "fallen.

Recall

Speaking about the losses of the Ukrainian military and Russian occupiers in Avdiivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they were one to seven - the death of one Ukrainian was equal to the death of seven Russians.