Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties and destruction

September 26, 02:33 PM • 18828 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 34652 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 18266 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 18755 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 21699 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21536 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 35971 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40268 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44422 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28918 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Tags
Authors
Popular news
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - ZelenskyySeptember 26, 11:16 AM • 16433 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a comaSeptember 26, 11:19 AM • 21307 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 27034 views
The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to four03:48 PM • 3682 views
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - Lukashenka04:04 PM • 3950 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 34655 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 27121 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 35971 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40268 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44422 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Mette Frederiksen
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Denmark
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 18830 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 27355 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 33100 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 35880 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 43665 views
Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and a store building was partially destroyed.

Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties and destruction

On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

On Friday, September 26, at 23:22, Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure object.

There are preliminary casualties

- the post says

According to him, Russia launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The building of a store was partially destroyed.

"There are recipes": Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on ending the war26.09.25, 20:01 • 1906 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia