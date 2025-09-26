Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and a store building was partially destroyed.
On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.
Details
On Friday, September 26, at 23:22, Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure object.
There are preliminary casualties
According to him, Russia launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The building of a store was partially destroyed.
