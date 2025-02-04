Russians launched a missile strike on Izyum: 4 killed, 20 injured

Russian troops struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region, presumably with a ballistic missile, killing 4 people and injuring 20, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy strike on Izyum. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed - wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, 17 injured people were immediately known about, five of them were hospitalized to a medical facility.

"The enemy struck the central part of the city. The number of victims has increased to 20 people", - the head of the RMA clarified later.

All emergency services are working at the site, he said.

Addition

According to data from the head of the RMA, over the past day the occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region, focusing strikes on Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, a medical vehicle, a police car, a building of a civilian enterprise and civilian objects were damaged, one person was injured.