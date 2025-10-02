$41.140.18
October 1, 05:49 PM • 15156 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 21011 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 30426 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 23709 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 40697 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24385 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22361 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54611 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41475 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32493 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirs

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs, thereby endangering local residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs.

They call this "saving," but in reality, they are creating a serious threat to people's health and safety.

- the report says.

"Unfiltered water can cause mass poisoning and the spread of infections. It destroys equipment, which threatens accidents and heat outages in winter," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupation authorities introduced a regional state of emergency in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. This is due to the drought, which caused the death of agricultural crops in 10 districts.

How to avoid infections amid dangerous downpours: advice from the Public Health Center01.10.25, 20:02 • 2090 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine