Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirs

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs, thereby endangering local residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs.

They call this "saving," but in reality, they are creating a serious threat to people's health and safety. - the report says.

"Unfiltered water can cause mass poisoning and the spread of infections. It destroys equipment, which threatens accidents and heat outages in winter," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupation authorities introduced a regional state of emergency in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. This is due to the drought, which caused the death of agricultural crops in 10 districts.

