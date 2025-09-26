Russian army struck a residential area in Sumy region with a KAB (guided aerial bomb)

On the night of September 26, Russian troops attacked Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the shelling, the residential sector was damaged. The city authorities warned of possible interruptions in electricity and gas supply. This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Around 4:20, the enemy struck, presumably with a KAB, at the residential sector in the Stetskivka старостинський округ (Stetskivka Starostynskyi District). - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

There may be interruptions in electricity and gas supply. We are clarifying the extent of the attack. - the message says.

Preliminary – no casualties.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of increased Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, attempting to use cold and darkness. Despite the threats, the system is working, and international partners are providing support.

Chernihiv suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are power and water outages