Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded

A Russian aerial bomb fell in the area of the "Aurora" store in the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, during rush hour, when people were returning from work. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, writes UNN.

There are dead and many injured. Rescuers, medics, military doctors are working - the local hospital cannot accommodate everyone - Lubinets reported.

He called it another deliberate strike on civilians.

"The world must finally recognize: terrorism will not stop on its own. Concrete decisions, increased pressure, actions are needed!" — added Lubinets.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit was damaged. The ceiling partially collapsed, windows were broken, and the garage door was deformed, but the personnel and equipment were not affected.