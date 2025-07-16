$41.820.01
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

A Russian aerial bomb hit the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, near the "Avrora" store during rush hour. People were killed and injured; the local hospital cannot cope with the influx of wounded.

Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded

A Russian aerial bomb fell in the area of the "Aurora" store in the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, during rush hour, when people were returning from work. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, writes UNN.

There are dead and many injured. Rescuers, medics, military doctors are working - the local hospital cannot accommodate everyone

- Lubinets reported.

He called it another deliberate strike on civilians.

"The world must finally recognize: terrorism will not stop on its own. Concrete decisions, increased pressure, actions are needed!" — added Lubinets.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit was damaged. The ceiling partially collapsed, windows were broken, and the garage door was deformed, but the personnel and equipment were not affected.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ukraine
