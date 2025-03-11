Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka in the early morning: four injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, injuring four civilians. Houses, a car, and the city's infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into the war crime has been initiated.
Russian military today in the early morning dropped an aerial bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, injuring four civilians, damaging houses and infrastructure, reported the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 11, at 04:20, the occupiers dropped a "FAB-250" with a UMPK module on Kostiantynivka.
Once again, residential buildings were in the strike zone. As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old mother and her 30-year-old son, a 54-year-old local woman, and a 23-year-old girl sustained bodily injuries. At the time of the shelling, they were in their homes.
They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, cuts, and fractures.
Multi-apartment buildings, a car, an electricity line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings regarding the war crime (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Supplement
According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, over the course of the day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 28 times, killing 1 resident of the region - in Pokrovsk, and another 3 people in the region were injured during the day:
- Volnovakha district. In Voskresenka of the Komar community, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building, and a hangar were damaged.
- Pokrovsk district. In Pokrovsk, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured, 2 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged; in Rodynske, 1 multi-storey building was destroyed and 8 were damaged. In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, 7 private houses and an administrative building were damaged. In Hrodivska community, 4 houses were damaged in Malynivka and 3 in Novoekonomichne.
- Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, 3 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, an electricity line, a gas pipeline, and 2 cars were damaged; in Novodmytrivka, an administrative building and an outbuilding were damaged.