Russians do not risk using the maximum number of "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Russians are currently not risking using the maximum number of "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea. This was stated by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Pletenchuk commented on Russia's tactics regarding the use of "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

This month, we have one confirmed use – on July 21. In principle, this is already a fairly stable practice for Muscovites. Because in previous months, if we take spring, they used carriers once a month. The only exception was June. In June, there were several uses, even from surface ships. But after that, they returned to the same pace, meaning they are currently not risking using any maximum number of carriers ("Kalibr" cruise missile carriers - ed.) - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the reasons could be different.

This is, of course, the effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense, because "Kalibrs" are certainly not the best option for missile weapons from the Russian side in terms of effectiveness. At the same time, it is a rather difficult process, it is preparation, direct use, so perhaps we do not observe such a large number. I certainly cannot say that they have a shortage of these missiles. But the fact that they are not in their permanent deployment point in Sevastopol, of course, leaves its mark on their method of use - said Pletenchuk.

Addition

On the coast in Odesa region, a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another anti-ship naval mine.