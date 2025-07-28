Russians do not risk using the maximum number of "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7922 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25954 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 18855 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25769 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29495 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 32746 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 28031 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25715 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28177 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102528 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.7m/s
59%
744mm
Popular news
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 24452 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 20591 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 27520 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 31399 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24440 views
Publications
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 11008 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24401 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25906 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 249990 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 181076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 12850 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 102494 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 46917 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 48278 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 44834 views
Actual
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Russians do not risk using the maximum number of "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that the Russians do not risk using the maximum number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea. According to him, in July there was only one confirmed use, which is a common practice for the occupiers.

Russians do not risk using the maximum number of "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Russians are currently not risking using the maximum number of "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea. This was stated by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Pletenchuk commented on Russia's tactics regarding the use of "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

This month, we have one confirmed use – on July 21. In principle, this is already a fairly stable practice for Muscovites. Because in previous months, if we take spring, they used carriers once a month. The only exception was June. In June, there were several uses, even from surface ships. But after that, they returned to the same pace, meaning they are currently not risking using any maximum number of carriers ("Kalibr" cruise missile carriers - ed.)

- Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the reasons could be different.

This is, of course, the effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense, because "Kalibrs" are certainly not the best option for missile weapons from the Russian side in terms of effectiveness. At the same time, it is a rather difficult process, it is preparation, direct use, so perhaps we do not observe such a large number. I certainly cannot say that they have a shortage of these missiles. But the fact that they are not in their permanent deployment point in Sevastopol, of course, leaves its mark on their method of use

- said Pletenchuk.

309 out of 324 Russian drones and 2 out of 7 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, "Kinzhal" did not reach targets - Air Force7/28/25, 9:49 AM • 3462 views

Addition

On the coast in Odesa region, a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another anti-ship naval mine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Navy
Black Sea
Sevastopol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9