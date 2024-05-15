Russians carried out an air strike on the center of Kherson, there are preliminary casualties - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted an air attack on the central part of Kherson, resulting in civilian casualties, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson from the air. Preliminary reports of casualties among the townspeople
He promised details later.