Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 75690 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 57044 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77384 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers


May 23, 02:43 PM • 130187 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 106865 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74971 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 83331 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa


May 23, 11:31 AM • 69750 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks


May 23, 10:55 AM • 53878 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53413 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine



Russians carried out 170 shellings of 50 settlements in Sumy region over the past day: there are dead and wounded - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

During the day, Russians shelled 50 settlements in Sumy region, mostly in Sumy, Konotop and Shostka districts. There are dead and wounded among civilians, infrastructure is damaged.

Russians carried out 170 shellings of 50 settlements in Sumy region over the past day: there are dead and wounded - OVA

During the day of May 24, the Russians carried out about 170 shellings of 50 settlements in the Sumy region. In particular, in the Sumy, Konotop and Shostka districts. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported, UNN writes.

During the day, from the morning of May 24 to the morning of May 25, 2025, Russian troops carried out almost 170 shellings of 50 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians. In the Velikopysarivska community, a 51-year-old woman was killed as a result of KAB strikes, and a 43-year-old man was wounded. In the Burynska community, a sixty-year-old man was killed in a UAV attack

- stated in the message. 

Most of the shelling, as reported, was recorded in the Sumy, Konotop and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS and dropping VOG from UAVs: 

  • more than 20 KAB strikes;
    • 30 MLRS strikes;
      • more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs.

        The enemy also launched missile strikes and UAV and FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed. In particular, private residential buildings were damaged in the Yunakivska, Velikopysarivska and Seredino-Budska communities.

        Non-residential premises were damaged in the Konotop and Sumy communities.

        During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 133 people

        - added to the RMA. 

        Let us remind you

        Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops again attacked Velika Pisarivka with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, a woman was killed, a man was wounded, and residential buildings were damaged. 

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyWar
        Sumy Oblast
