Russians carried out 170 shellings of 50 settlements in Sumy region over the past day: there are dead and wounded - OVA

During the day of May 24, the Russians carried out about 170 shellings of 50 settlements in the Sumy region. In particular, in the Sumy, Konotop and Shostka districts. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported, UNN writes.

During the day, from the morning of May 24 to the morning of May 25, 2025, Russian troops carried out almost 170 shellings of 50 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians. In the Velikopysarivska community, a 51-year-old woman was killed as a result of KAB strikes, and a 43-year-old man was wounded. In the Burynska community, a sixty-year-old man was killed in a UAV attack - stated in the message.

Most of the shelling, as reported, was recorded in the Sumy, Konotop and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS and dropping VOG from UAVs:

more than 20 KAB strikes;

30 MLRS strikes;

more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs.

The enemy also launched missile strikes and UAV and FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed. In particular, private residential buildings were damaged in the Yunakivska, Velikopysarivska and Seredino-Budska communities.

Non-residential premises were damaged in the Konotop and Sumy communities.

During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 133 people - added to the RMA.

