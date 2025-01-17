The Russians destroyed a village in the Suzhansky district of the Kursk region during a month of offensive. They show indifference even to their own territory. The 225th Separate Special Forces Strike Group published footage from the village, UNN reports.

"Look, this is what Daryino, in the Kursk region, looks like after a month of Russian offensive. If we used to think that the scorched earth tactic was being used somewhere in Syria or Ukraine, now we see that even their own land does not matter to them," the message reads.

The military added that for Russians, land is just a resource, and people are a means to extract it. They are not interested in building and developing the country.

"Barbarians," the brigade said.

The video released by the Ukrainian military clearly shows that the village has been completely destroyed. There are no buildings, cars, or even part of the infrastructure - everything has been reduced to rubble.

Recall

In the Kursk sector, on January 16, the enemy conducted 20 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 aerial combat vehicles, and fired 418 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including eight times from multiple rocket launchers.

