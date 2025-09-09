Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a fire broke out

On the evening of August 8, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The enemy shelling caused a fire in a private house. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. As a result of the enemy strike, a private house is reportedly on fire. - Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

"Preliminarily, no casualties," he added.

