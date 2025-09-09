Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of August 8, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a fire in a private house. At least two strikes were recorded, with no casualties.
On the evening of August 8, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The enemy shelling caused a fire in a private house. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.
The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. As a result of the enemy strike, a private house is reportedly on fire.
According to him, the Russians launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
"Preliminarily, no casualties," he added.
Recall
President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, focusing on technological issues, particularly the availability of air defense systems and energy protection. Issues of drone production and supply, including long-range weapons, were also discussed.
