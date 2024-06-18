Russians attacked Sumy region at night with artillery, mortars and drones: 33 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 9 times overnight, attacking with drones, artillery and mortars and causing 33 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 33 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

Velykopysarivska community: seven enemy FPV drones attacked (7 explosions).

Yunukivska community: an attack by 3 FPV drones (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (10 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (6 explosions) and cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: 2 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

