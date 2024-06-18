$41.340.03
45.851.22
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Russians attacked Sumy region at night with artillery, mortars and drones: 33 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28200 views

Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region of Ukraine 9 times, causing 33 explosions and attacking with drones, artillery and mortars.

Russians attacked Sumy region at night with artillery, mortars and drones: 33 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 9 times overnight, attacking with drones, artillery and mortars and causing 33 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 33 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

  • Velykopysarivska community: seven enemy FPV drones attacked (7 explosions). 
  • Yunukivska community: an attack by 3 FPV drones (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (10 explosions) were recorded. 
  • Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (6 explosions) and cannon artillery (4 explosions). 
  • Bilopilska community: 2 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. 
  • Krasnopilska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 12 times, causing 38 explosions17.06.24, 22:14

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Unmanned aerial vehicle
