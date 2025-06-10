Russians attacked Kherson with a drone: a woman was injured

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 61-year-old woman was injured and diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, explosive injuries, and concussion. She refused hospitalization. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

An hour ago, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 61-year-old woman was injured. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries and a concussion. - the report says.

The military administration also added that paramedics provided assistance to the victim on the spot.

She refused hospitalization - explained in the administration.

Enemy attacks on the Kherson community: four wounded, houses damaged - MBA