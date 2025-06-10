Russians attacked Kherson with a drone: a woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military attacked a civilian car in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone. A 61-year-old woman was injured, but refused hospitalization.
In the Korabelny district of Kherson, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 61-year-old woman was injured and diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, explosive injuries, and concussion. She refused hospitalization. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
An hour ago, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 61-year-old woman was injured. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries and a concussion.
The military administration also added that paramedics provided assistance to the victim on the spot.
She refused hospitalization
