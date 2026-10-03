Russians attacked a business center in downtown Dnipro for the second time in a week – Regional Military Administration

Russian forces attacked a business center in downtown Dnipro again, which an enemy drone struck at the beginning of the week. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians attacked the business center in downtown Dnipro again, which an enemy drone hit at the beginning of the week — Hanzha said.

According to him, no one was injured in the repeat strike on the business center.

4 women were injured in the attack

At the same time, the UAV attack caused a fire in a residential building, which rescuers have already extinguished.

Four women were injured. All of them received the necessary assistance at the scene.

Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 40