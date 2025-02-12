Russians attack critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, two wounded

Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region with an attack drone at night, wounding two people and setting off a fire, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Pryluchchyna. It is likely that they used an attack drone. A fire broke out. The blast wave damaged outbuildings. Two people were injured - Chaus wrote.

According to him, doctors provided the necessary assistance to the victims. According to him, the fire was localized in the morning.

